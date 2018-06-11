With the World Cup set to start imminently, Man Utd and clubs around Europe will be forced to put most of their business on hold until its conclusion in Russia.

It won’t be ideal for the likes of Jose Mourinho, as it will result in a delay in getting his entire squad back together for pre-season while transfer talks may well be put on hold with other clubs.

According to The Sun, it could also lead to delays with in-house business being done, but it’s suggested that Man Utd want to talk with Marcus Rashford later this summer over a possible £50,000-a-week wage increase to help convince him to extend his future at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old featured prominently last season as he made 50 appearances in all competitions, contributing 13 goals and providing nine assists.

However, while used as a substitute regularly and on the flanks following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku last summer, it isn’t his favoured position and that has led to a lesser impact compared to when he made his initial breakthrough when being played up top by former boss Louis van Gaal.

Nevertheless, he remains a huge talent who came through the ranks at United and one who should only improve with experience and maturity. With that in mind, it makes perfect sense that Man Utd will try to agree on new terms to ensure that his long-term future is with the Red Devils.

He’ll likely continue to face fierce competition with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all battling for places in the final third, but the touted contract plans by The Sun would suggest that Man Utd value him very highly and want him to stay at the club.