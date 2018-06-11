Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo showed his class at the weekend as he refused to see this young fan miss out on a selfie with him.

The video below shows the youngster in tears next to the Portugal team bus, as it looks as though he’s missed his chance to get a snap with his idol as he’s seen wearing the No.7 shirt.

SEE MORE: Video: Egypt fan denied Mohamed Salah selfie after grabbing injured shoulder, injury update on talisman

However, his day takes a very good turn as he’s ushered over towards the bus before Ronaldo himself steps off and embraces him.

The 33-year-old then makes sure he has his selfie along with a signed top in a touching moment, and it just goes to show that he does have a very classy side to him even though his confidence perhaps comes across as arrogance on and off the pitch.

After continuing to establish himself as the talisman for Portugal, he’ll be desperate to add the World Cup to his trophy collection this summer, two years on from landing the European Championship in France.

Regardless of how they perform though, this will be a moment this young fan never forgets…