As with any new manager at a club, Unai Emery could be considering changes to his Arsenal squad to stamp his mark on the group ahead of his first season in charge.

The Spanish tactician inherited an under-performing side from Arsene Wenger after being announced as his successor last month, with the Gunners missing out on the Champions League for consecutive seasons.

In turn, changes may well be needed at the Emirates to ensure that they start to move in the right direction and can compete with their rivals, and Emery’s arrival has undoubtedly intensified speculation.

As noted by the Metro, Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has been linked with a move to join Arsenal, with veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner already confirmed as the former PSG coach’s first signing.

Further, Sky Sports note that Arsenal also hold an interest in Caglar Soyuncu, and so evidently based on the porous Gunners defence last season which had the worst record of the top seven sides in the Premier League, Emery is prioritising shoring things up at the back.

Whether that results in exits to make room for his new arrivals remains to be seen, but Sky Sports claim that Fulham are again keen on signing Calum Chambers, with the Cottagers looking to bolster their squad after securing promotion back to the top flight for next season.

Chambers, 23, has experienced a stop-start stint at Arsenal thus far, and has yet to really entirely establish himself as a key figure in the squad. In turn, it’s questionable as to whether Emery could choose to axe him in order to raise additional funds and make space in the defence for his potential new recruits.

Time will tell if that’s the strategy, but with Fulham reportedly interested, they could have an offer worth considering this summer.