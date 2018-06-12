Arsenal are reportedly being made to wait to announce the transfer of Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Despite BBC Sport recently reporting the Gunners were set to land the Greece international for around £16million, there has still been no official announcement of the move.

MORE: Arsenal in talks to sign Unai Emery’s preferred midfield transfer target

This is because Dortmund are keen to wait until July 1st to make it official as they want the deal done in the next financial year, according to German source Kicker, as translated by the Metro.

Sokratis should be a fine signing for Arsenal for a very generous fee, having established himself as one of the most solid centre-backs in the Bundesliga in recent times.

Arsenal also look in urgent need of new additions at the back as Per Mertesacker has just retired, while Shkodran Mustafi’s form has been a real disappointment and the likes of Calum Chambers and Rob Holding don’t look like much in the way of backup.

The Metro add that Sokratis has had his medical with Arsenal already, having passed it on the 4th of June, while a fee of £17.5m has been agreed on – slightly higher than that mentioned by the BBC.

Either way, Arsenal fans will hope it’s not too long now before they can see official confirmation that Sokratis will be their player next season.