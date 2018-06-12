Arsenal midfield target Yacine Adli has snubbed the Gunners and will now commit his future to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Goal.

The 17-year-old made his senior debut last season under Unai Emery and it was reported by various news outlets that he would be reunited with his former boss in north London.

Goal reported that the Premier League side were close to signing the French starlet for a compensation fee of £223,000.

According to L’Equipe, Adli has reportedly refused an offer to remain at the Ligue 1 champions to instead move to the Emirates and will instead join Arsenal on a three-year contract with the option for a further two-year.

However, according to RMC, as reported by the Metro – he will now stay in the French capital.

RMC confirming that 17-year-old midfielder Yacine Adli will sign for PSG, not Arsenal. — Get French Football (@GFFN) June 12, 2018

Goal stated that PSG sporting director Antero Henrique was a key influence in convincing the youngster to sign stay with the Ligue 1 champions.

Adli has already been capped at multiple youth levels for the French youth sides.

The young prodigy has featured for France at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level and has displayed a good eye for goal – scoring 13 times in over 33 caps.

Adli can often be found operating on the right-wing and central midfield for PSG and France’s youth sides and could provide is blessed with excellent technique, presence and good vision so would have been a brilliant long-term option for the Gunners following Ainsley Maitland-Niles signing a new contract extension.

He was also voted PSG’s academy player of the year last season, as per talkSPORT.