A stunning swap deal between Chelsea and AC Milan could reportedly be on the cards in this summer’s transfer window.

Speculation in Italy suggests the Blues could agree an exchange of two big names, bringing in Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Alvaro Morata heading in the opposite direction.

This is according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by 101greatgoals, and follows recent links with the Italian shot-stopper and another Premier League side in the form of Liverpool.

Donnarumma would certainly be a useful signing for Chelsea if they end up losing Thibaut Courtois, with Sky Sports also suggesting Roma ‘keeper Alisson being on their radar amid fears Courtois could leave as he heads into the final year of his contract.

Il piano del #Milan è proporre al Chelsea #Donnarumma per riuscire ad arrivare a #Morata. Soluzione non impossibile perché l'attaccante spagnolo vuole tornare in Italia (#CorSport) pic.twitter.com/F9hsJBYB1z — Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) June 12, 2018

The 26-year-old would be a tough act to follow at Stamford Bridge, but Donnarumma is one of the finest young players in Europe and surely more than ready to be number one for a major club.

Still only 19, Donnarumma has already notched up over 100 games in Serie A and surely has a very bright future ahead of him in the game.

Morata, meanwhile, could do well to return to Serie A, where he impressed earlier in his career at Juventus, though he’s not achieved that level of success in his single season in England.

The Spain international joined last summer but managed just 15 goals in all competitions, earning a reputation for missing some big chances.

If Chelsea could offload the struggling star for a top ‘keeper to replace Courtois, that would have to go down as fine business.

Don Balon recently linked Donnarumma with Liverpool as well, with the Italy international certainly an upgrade on Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.