Chelsea line up approach for £80m Liverpool transfer target if another major deal goes through

Chelsea are reportedly expected to try a transfer approach for Roma goalkeeper Alisson if they lose Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid.

While Liverpool have been linked with the Brazil international, the latest is that they’re not willing to meet his clubs £80million asking price at the moment, according to Sky Sports.

Chelsea, however, could be in the running, says the report, as they face the prospect of losing one of their most important players as Courtois heads into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Similar reports regarding Courtois’ future and a possible replacement have come up before recently in what looks a genuinely worrying situation for the Blues.

Stoke City ‘keeper Jack Butland has also been linked with the club as the Daily Mail claimed Chelsea anticipated losing their Belgian shot-stopper.

The 26-year-old has even been linked as another option in goal for Liverpool as Gianluca Di Marzio report he’s set on leaving Chelsea.

Alisson has shone as one of the finest ‘keepers in the world at Roma and would make an ideal replacement were Courtois to leave, and it looks promising for Chelsea that Liverpool also seem out of the running.

The Reds look in dire need of a new number one after the poor form of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet in 2017/18.