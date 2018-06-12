Chelsea star ready to push hard to complete Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly ready to push hard for a summer transfer to Real Madrid this year.

According to Don Balon, the Bernabeu is Courtois’ preferred destination as he looks to leave Chelsea as he approaches the final year of his contract with the Blues.

One of the top ‘keepers in Europe, the Belgium international would be a fine replacement for Keylor Navas at Madrid, despite the Costa Rican also being a solid and reliable performer in that position.

Real president Florentino Perez is known for his preference for signing big-name ‘Galacticos’ and Courtois certainly fits into that category after his world class displays for Chelsea down the years.

The 26-year-old’s family are also known to be based in the Spanish capital, so it makes sense that he’s seemingly ready to do what it takes to get his desired move.

‘It [my private situation] is not always easy, but I’d also seen this coming,’ Courtois told VTM Stadion back in December. ‘I knew that she [his former girlfriend] would return to Madrid, so that has its influence too.

‘I love my children to death. When you miss them, you are sometimes wondering: shouldn’t I play in Spain in the next few years? That’s why I want to take my time to make a decision on that contract extension.’

This is worrying for Chelsea, though reports elsewhere have linked them with some big-name signings of their own in goal.

Sky Sports have claimed the west Londoners could move for Roma shot-stopper Alisson if they lose Courtois, while AC Milan starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma could also be an option in a swap deal involving Alvaro Morata, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by 101greatgoals.