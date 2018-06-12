(Picture) Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas mocks Manchester United ace on Instagram

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has poked fun of his old team-mate Nemanja Matic as the Manchester United ace was snapped using his weaker right foot on Instagram.

The Spain international, who won’t be at this summer’s World Cup after being overlooked by his country, couldn’t resist a cheeky little joke at the expense of Matic, who is set to take part with Serbia.

Matic is notably strong on his left foot, but rarely seems to use his weaker right side, with Fabregas jokingly shocked to see him using it in a training picture.

The United star even joked back that he only ever uses it behind the scenes.