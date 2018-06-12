Deal agreed: Arsenal closing in on €30m signing, key breakthrough for crucial addition

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of securing the second signing of the Unai Emery era after claims that they’ve agreed a deal to sign Sampdoria’s Lucas Torreira.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners have already wrapped up an agreement to bring in veteran right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner to provide much-needed experience, winning pedigree and competition in that department.

After missing out on Champions League football for a second consecutive season, much more is arguably needed though to ensure that they can compete with their rivals moving forward and to give Emery the best possible chance of making a positive start to life in north London.

According to The Guardian, they’re set to bring in another crucial reinforcement, as it’s claimed that they’ve reached an agreement for the €30m signing of Sampdoria midfielder Torreira and will offer him a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old could prove to be a fundamental addition for Emery, as he is capable of providing much-needed steel and combativeness in the heart of the midfield which has arguably been missing for years at Arsenal.

While he can also offer a goalscoring threat, as evidenced with his four goals last season, his ball-winning qualities and reading of the game make him a potentially great signing if the Gunners can officially conclude a deal.

Emery will have various options in midfield next season with the likes of Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey, but Torreira would certainly offer something different and give them that additional bit of defensive solidity to form a foundation on which to go out and win games.

However, at 22, he naturally still has plenty of room for improvement and will have to improve significantly with the step up in expectation and quality if he seals a move to Arsenal.

With attacking class in the shape of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Gunners have the quality in the final third, but a balance is seemingly being added to the side.