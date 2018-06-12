Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has reportedly come closer to sealing a shock transfer to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the last few days.

Diario Gol claim that talks have ‘accelerated’ for the Belgium international to move to the Etihad Stadium in what would undoubtedly be one of the deals of the summer.

This follows the Daily Star also claiming City were prepared to pay as much as £100million for Hazard towards the end of last month.

This looks a big worry for Chelsea as they just finished outside the Champions League places and could feasibly struggle to hold on to big names like this.

Hazard will surely feel he is a player capable of winning the Champions League at the right club, and would want to shine on that stage in order to give himself the best chance of winning the Ballon d’Or one day.

The 27-year-old could be a great fit for City alongside other world class attackers like Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, but the move would surely be bad news for those hoping for a more even and competitive Premier League next season.

City ran away with the title in the end and adding a player like Hazard to their ranks would surely just mean another title in the bag and also give them real hope of going further in Europe.