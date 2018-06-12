Atletico Madrid to keep Antoine Griezmann and close to beating Liverpool and Man United to £90m transfer

Atletico Madrid could reportedly be set for a dream start to their summer transfer window as it’s reported they’re set to keep hold of Antoine Griezmann.

The France international is one of the best attacking players in the world and has long been expected to make the move away from the Spanish capital.

However, Canal Plus have tweeted that it looks like Griezmann will be staying put, and that on top of that, Atletico are close to agreeing a deal to sign Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

#Coupedumonde2018 Infos CANAL+ : la tendance concernant @AntoGriezmann serait qu'il reste à l'@Atleti cette saison. Par ailleurs, le club madrilène est tout proche d'un accord avec l'@AS_Monaco pour un transfert de Thomas Lemar. ???? pic.twitter.com/v4lr4PhLeB — INFOSPORT+ (@infosportplus) June 12, 2018

The Times only recently linked the £90million-rated Lemar as a transfer target for Manchester United, while L’Equipe, with translation from Get French Football News, saying Liverpool were in for him.

Liverpool are currently targeting both Nabil Fékir & Thomas Lemar for a summer move, according to tomorrow's L'Équipe. — Get French Football (@GFFN) May 28, 2018

If Atletico can indeed keep Griezmann and add Lemar to their squad, Diego Simeone may be in with a genuine chance of building one of the finest squads in Europe again.

The Argentine has worked wonders in Madrid, guiding the club to the La Liga title in 2013/14 as well as two Champions League finals, though both ended in defeat.

Griezmann’s form last season proved key in the side winning the Europa League, as he scored twice in the final victory over Marseille after also netting a crucial away goal in the semi-final first leg against Arsenal.