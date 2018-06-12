After falling short of their objectives last season, AC Milan are continuing to face speculation regarding the future of one of their key players this summer.

As noted by the Metro last month, both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were credited with an interest in Gianluigi Donnarumma, while The Sun added on Tuesday that Chelsea could swoop for the Italian international.

Aside from some costly errors in the Coppa Italia final, Donnarumma, 19, enjoyed another impressive campaign in which he continued to establish himself as an important part of the Milan side.

However, after Gennaro Gattuso failed to lead the Italian giants back to the Champions League, coupled with their UEFA hearing next week following an alleged FFP breach, as per the governing body, it has raised question marks over their ability to keep their best players.

Based on these comments from sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli though, it would appear as though Donnarumma will be going nowhere.

“Now there is silence around Gigio, it is also good considering the many things said,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “He’s a jewel of Italian football and we think we will keep him for a long time. [Agent Mino] Raiola is also quite calm, there are no problems with him.”

While there is still a long way to go this summer and so there is plenty of time for things to change, that does give the impression that Mirabelli expects Donnarumma to remain at the San Siro for the foreseeable future.

Time will tell if that’s the case, but given he’s still only 19 years of age with his entire career ahead along with a settled back-four in front of him led by Alessio Romagnoli and Leonardo Bonucci, the Rossoneri will surely hope to keep him to help lay the foundations for success moving forward.