Kylian Mbappe injury: France star provides key update, jokes with Adil Rami

France coach Didier Deschamps will be breathing a huge sigh of relief after Kylian Mbappe’s injury scare isn’t as bad as initially feared.

With their World Cup opener against Australia on Saturday fast approaching, the last thing that Les Bleus would have wanted was to suffer an injury setback on the eve of the tournament.

SEE MORE: Video: Robert Lewandowski scores STUNNING free-kick amid ongoing Man Utd, Chelsea speculation

After going down in training following a heavy tackle by Adil Rami to start the week, that’s exactly the fear that faced the French squad with Mbappe requiring treatment.

However, as seen in his Twitter post below, he has allayed fears that he might have suffered a more serious problem by insisting that it was a mere knock and that he was fine.

Further, he also backed his teammate Rami by calling for any criticism to stop. In turn, he’ll now hope to fully recover from his knock in the coming days and ensure he’s at the disposal of Deschamps for the weekend.

France will also face Peru and Denmark in Group C as they look to advance to the knockout stage and enjoy a deep run in the World Cup, two years on from falling agonisingly short in the Euro 2016 final on home soil.

“I’m fine, it’s just a knock so it doesn’t matter but thanks for your messages. And lay off my friend Rami, it was not nasty,” he wrote, as seen below.