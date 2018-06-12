Manchester United legend explains why MUFC star has to SNUB big-money Chelsea transfer

Manchester United legend Andrew Cole has sent a clear message to Marcus Rashford over his future at Old Trafford amid speculation over his future.

The England international didn’t have the best of seasons in a United shirt in 2017/18, and largely lost his starting place altogether once Alexis Sanchez joined from Arsenal in January.

This has since seen Rashford linked as a shock £100million transfer target for rivals Chelsea, according to a recent report from the Daily Star.

With Eden Hazard’s future in doubt and the Blues forward being eyed up by Real Madrid, it makes sense that they could see Rashford as an ideal replacement in attack.

However, Cole believes Rashford’s recent showings for England ahead of the World Cup should give him plenty of chances to stake his claim for a regular place in Jose Mourinho’s side next season.

‘He is a young boy, naturally he will be disappointed he didn’t play as many games as he would have liked last season,’ Cole told the Manchester Evening News.

‘But, last season is in the past and if he puts in those performances like he did for England the other night, in the World Cup, then I think he will have a great opportunity next season.

‘He is a kid with lots of potential and once he fulfils that he will be up there.’