Deal close: Manchester United on brink of spoiling Arsenal and Chelsea transfer plans

Manchester United look close to tying down promising young goalkeeper Dean Henderson to a new contract amid transfer interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Although the Red Devils have David de Gea as their clear first choice for the time being, fans will be pleased not to see a promising young player leave for a major rival.

MORE: Manchester United cleared to sign Serie A star for £62million transfer fee

According to the Daily Mail, United faced interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Roma, Benfica and Olympiacos in their highly-rated 21-year-old.

Henderson is yet to make an appearance for United’s senior side, but has clearly impressed enough in loan spells with Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town to get big clubs to take notice of him.

The Mail claim United are on the verge of securing the player’s future, however, so that should go down as some success for United in spoiling the plans of Arsenal and Chelsea, both of whom could have done with a new ‘keeper.

While it’s not clear if Henderson had been targeted as a starter by either club, Arsenal badly need a long-term replacement for the ageing and off-form Petr Cech, while Chelsea also look like having issues.

Thibaut Courtois is in the final year of his contract and Sky Sports have linked them with a possible interest in Roma shot-stopper Alisson if they lose their number one.