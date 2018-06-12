Manchester United ready to sacrifice major star in €100m-plus-player deal for dream transfer

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer David de Gea to Real Madrid if it helps them pull off the sensational transfer return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

According to Don Balon, re-signing Ronaldo is a dream for many involved at United and they’d be open to accepting Real’s sizeable demands for the Portuguese superstar.

The Spanish outlet states that Madrid want around €100million and De Gea for Ronaldo, in what could be fine business for both sides.

Fans, however, may be cautious about United spending quite so much and sacrificing one of their most important players, even for a signing as exciting as Ronaldo.

Set to turn 34 next season, the Madrid front-man cannot go on at this high level forever, even if he currently shows no signs of slowing down after another prolific season in which he helped his club win a third consecutive Champions League title.

Jose Mourinho could certainly do with that kind of quality and experience in his attack after a disappointing season, with strengthening up top perhaps worth a sacrifice at the back if the team is to move forward.

Either way, if this deal were to go through it would be one of the stories of the summer and a big statement by United to seal an emotional return for one of their greatest ever players.