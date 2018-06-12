Manchester United ‘set for talks with £100million Chelsea transfer target’ in MAJOR deal

Manchester United are reportedly set to hold crucial talks over a new contract for Marcus Rashford in the very near future.

The England international looks a big part of United’s future after a breakthrough in their first-team in the last couple of years.

MORE: Manchester United consider beating Arsenal to €40million transfer in ‘complicated’ deal

However, things didn’t go entirely to plan for Rashford last season after the signing of Alexis Sanchez in January pushed him down in Jose Mourinho’s pecking order.

This led to the Daily Star linking him as a £100million transfer target for rivals Chelsea, whose interest is likely due to doubts over Eden Hazard’s future.

However, it seems United are keen to keep hold of the 20-year-old, with the Sun claiming they’re planning to offer him a new contract and pay rise after the World Cup.

This would be big news for the Red Devils, with fans likely to be delighted to see Mourinho show faith in the club’s youngsters.

United have a proud record of bringing players through from their academy, with much of the success of the Sir Alex Ferguson era built around local talent like Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers.

Rashford is another huge talent to come through the ranks at the club and losing him to a rival like Chelsea would be a major blow, not to mention hugely unpopular.