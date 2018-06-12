Manchester United cleared to sign Serie A star for £62million transfer fee

Manchester United, Liverpool and other clubs can reportedly seal the transfer of Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa this summer, but only if they meet his clubs £62million asking price.

That might seem steep for one so young and relatively unproven, but Chiesa looks one of the most promising talents coming through in Italian football at the moment.

MORE: Real Madrid preparing a colossal £150m bid for a key Manchester United target

Manchester City, Napoli and Inter Milan are also mentioned as potential suitors for the 20-year-old, but Fiorentina have just raised their demands for him, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by talkSPORT.

Despite his youth, Chiesa has been a key player for Fiorentina in recent times, and has shown versatility to excel in a number of different roles.

Most naturally an attacking winger, the Italy international has played on both flanks for La Viola, and has also filled in at wing-back, as well as in a central attacking midfield role and up front.

United could do with that kind of quality in their side as Jose Mourinho seemingly targets wide players this summer.

Gareth Bale has been linked with the Red Devils by Don Balon, who claim the club are stepping up talks to bring the Welshman to Old Trafford.

Another Don Balon report states, however, that Real Madrid want as much as £195m for Bale, so Chiesa could be considerably cheaper.

Chelsea winger Willian has also been linked with United by the Metro, but after bringing in Nemanja Matic to great success last summer, one imagines the Blues won’t want to sell another star to a rival.

Chiesa surely ticks all the boxes in terms of his reasonable asking price, great potential to improve, and adding width to a side who’ve struggled to get the best out of the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in those areas.

£62m shouldn’t be too expensive for a club like United, so fans should be encouraged by this latest development if reports of their interest prove correct.