Manchester United consider beating Arsenal to €40million transfer in ‘complicated’ deal

Manchester United could be ready to join Arsenal in the transfer battle for Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu as they search for a new centre-back this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a new defensive signing could be ‘complicated’ for the Red Devils due to their abundance of options in that department already.

The MEN’s report suggests United will not look to sell a defender this summer, meaning that if one more player comes in in that area there’ll be as many as six options for just two spots in the team, though the club did play three at the back on occasion last season.

Interest in Toby Alderweireld seems to be cooling due to his asking price of £70million, meaning Jose Mourinho’s side are now exploring other options, among those Soyuncu, say the MEN.

The young Turkish defender has been strongly linked with Arsenal in recent times, with Calciomercato recently reporting he could cost as much as €40million this summer.

The Italian outlet also quote the player himself confirming interest from the Gunners, though he claimed at the time that nothing was finalised.

This could yet present a chance for United to deal an early blow to new Arsenal manager Unai Emery by signing him instead, though a number of other central defenders are also listed as being on their radar, so it’s not clear which of them is a priority.