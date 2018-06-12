Real Madrid are reportedly confident they can officially finalise the transfer of Santos striker Rodrygo this week, beating Barcelona to his signature.

The Brazilian wonderkid has impressed in recent times and it’s previously been claimed by Don Balon that the two clubs would do battle for the €50million-rated attacker.

In a fresh update from the Spanish outlet, Don Balon now state that Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has learned that Real Madrid now look in pole position to win the race for his signature.

The 17-year-old looks an exciting potential addition with a big future, having already established himself as a regular in Santos’ first-team.

Many will no doubt dub Rodrygo as the new Neymar as he looks like following a similar career path with a move to La Liga at a young age.

The teenager has 9 goals in 31 senior appearances for Santos and Don Balon report that while he looks close to joining Real Madrid, he would not complete his move to the Bernabeu straight away.

This makes sense for the Spanish giants, who have plenty of big names in attack and who would likely struggle to give him the playing time he needs as he enters a crucial stage of his development.