Unai Emery edging closer to second Arsenal signing in €30m swoop

Arsenal will begin the Unai Emery era next season, and reports claim that the Spanish tactician is continuing to plot changes to his squad.

After seeing the north London giants miss out on Champions League football in back-to-back seasons, improvements are arguably needed to ensure that they show immediate signs of improvement under their new boss.

In turn, as noted by BBC Sport, Arsenal have already snapped up veteran right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner as Emery’s first signing, and another could soon be on the way, as per reports.

According to Sky Sports, Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is ‘close’ to seeing the two clubs reach a deal, as it’s suggested that Arsenal have offered €30m in total to acquire his services.

That’s more than his reported €25m release clause, and so if accurate, it shows that the Gunners are clearly keen on bolstering their midfield options with the 23-year-old and want to wrap up a transfer.

Capable of playing in a more attacking role, the Uruguayan international is predominantly used as a defensive midfielder and can provide energy, combativeness and steeliness in the middle of the pitch, which is something Arsenal have perhaps been lacking for some time.

The diminutive midfield ace possesses great reading of the game, while he’ll have improved tactically during his time in Italy too.

After establishing himself as a key figure in Sampdoria’s side last season, an almost ever-present in Serie A, it appears as though his performances have attracted attention and so now it remains to be seen if Arsenal can conclude a deal and sign him to add him to the squad ahead of next season.

It could prove to be a crucial addition to provide further defensive protection in the side, with Arsenal conceding 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the table.