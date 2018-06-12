Video: Robert Lewandowski scores STUNNING free-kick amid ongoing Man Utd, Chelsea speculation

Poland cruised to a 4-0 win over Lithuania in their final warm-up friendly ahead of the World Cup, and Robert Lewandowski was at the centre of their win.

As noted by Bild, the Bayern Munich forward continues to be linked with an exit with claims that his agent is shopping him to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid are also specifically mentioned as an ideal destination.

It remains to be seen if he does move on as the 29-year-old is coming off the back of another impressive campaign with the Bavarian giants, scoring 41 goals in 48 games. And it looks as though he’s taking that form into the World Cup with him too.

As seen in the video below, the Polish forward curled home a superb effort from just outside the box, showcasing exactly why such top clubs from around Europe are being paired with an interest in him.

His first priority will be to lead Poland to an impressive run in Russia this summer, after that, it remains to be seen if he’s still a Bayern player at the start of next season.