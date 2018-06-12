The build up to the World Cup 2018 nearly over and we can look forward to the opening fixture between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

But, first, there is also the traditional World Cup ceremony that will take place also before the big kick-off that will sure to entertain and dazzle as the world prepares for a month of scintillating action.

We have all the details below of the opening ceremony including the key date, timings, stadium location and how to watch also.

There will also be a familiar face to UK fans performing this year.

When is the World Cup 2018 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of football’s summer gala will take place at 3:30pm (BST) on Thursday June 14.

Where is the opening ceremony?

The World Cup opening ceremony 2018 will take place at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium (capacity – 80,000) which will also host the final.

What will happen at the opening ceremony?

There will be around 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolinists will be performing in an opening ceremony and will close with a spectacular firework display.

Who will be performing?

Take That star Robbie Williams will partake in the opening ceremony of the tournament and will be joined by Russian operatic soprano Aida Garifullina and Brazil legend Ronaldo.

Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull were headlines acts at the 2014 opening ceremony in Brazil 2014 World Cup.

Very excited to be returning to Russia to perform at the opening of the @FIFAWorldCup – tune in early on Thursday for an unforgettable show! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/skwCwt21SM — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) June 11, 2018

In addition to the ceremony, a concert will also be put on at the Red Square in Moscow.

Opera singers Placido Domingo and Juan Diego Florez have confirmed their participation and other names include Albina Shagimuratova, Yusif Eivazov, Ildar Abdrazakov, Denis Matsuev and Anna Netrebko.

Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Florez will also be performing.

How can I watch it?

It will be aired on ITV before the opening match with their coverage starting at 2:30pm (BST).