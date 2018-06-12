World Cup injury news: France suffer double scare ahead of Australia opener

With one of the most talented group of players at the World Cup, France will be highly fancied by many to enjoy a deep run in Russia this summer.

Les Bleus came agonisingly close to sealing a memorable triumph on home soil at Euro 2016, but after falling short in the final against Portugal, they’ll hope to go one step further at the World Cup.

SEE MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shows his class, goes back for crying young fan waiting for selfie

However, as noted in the tweet below via L’Equipe, coach Didier Deschamps could have a selection headache on his hands before a ball is even kicked as doubts have emerged over the fitness of key pair Samuel Umtiti and Djibril Sidibe after both sat out training on Monday.

While question marks could be raised over their recent form and ability to provide France with a solid foundation this summer, the last thing that any coach will want just days before the tournament gets underway is injury concerns.

Deschamps has two to deal with, both in his backline no less, and so it will undoubtedly be an unwanted problem for the tactician as he prepares his side for their first game against Australia on Saturday.

Time will tell if Umtiti and Sidibe can recover from their knocks to feature, but it isn’t a case of being left short as aside from the two alternatives mentioned in the tweet below, Adil Rami will also be knocking on the door to fill in to prove that France have plenty of strength in depth.