Chelsea and Liverpool target Jasper Cillessen has given the two sides a boost after it was reported that he is pushing for a move away from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Don Balon are stating that the Dutchman isn’t very fond of playing second fiddle to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen at the Camp Nou, and that he has decided that the best thing for him to do is depart the club.

The news outlet are also stating that both Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing the 29-year-old, and that his release clause is €60M (£52M), a fair price for a player of his quality.

Cillessen has been quality when called upon for Ernesto Valverde’s side, with the Dutch international playing a big part in helping the Blaugrana secure their fourth consecutive Copa Del Rey this season.

Liverpool have been without a truly quality ‘keeper since the Pepe Reina left the club many years, so signing Cillessen may just be the answer to their goalkeeping problems.

If both sides are serious about bringing Cillessen to the Premier League, it’ll be interesting to see which of the two clubs are successful in the battle to sign the Dutch star.