Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno has dropped a major hint that his transfer to Arsenal is in fact imminent as reports have suggested.

Bild have claimed the German shot-stopper is close to finalising a move to the Gunners and state that an announcement could be close.

MORE: Arsenal closing in on superb £62million triple transfer deal

Arsenal certainly need a new goalkeeper after the poor recent form of Petr Cech, so this deal makes sense as one that could be a priority for the club this summer.

And Leno himself has now fuelled the speculation after being seen liking a story on Instagram about being a top target for the club.

This suggests the 26-year-old is well aware of the talk and seems ready to approve it to some extent, even if a like on Instagram is far from an official statement.

Fans will now hope that the deal can actually be announced as has been suggested by Bild, with this looking like being exciting times to be an Arsenal fan.

Unai Emery has replaced Arsene Wenger as manager and it looks as though a number of other new faces could join this summer.

The Evening Standard have also reported of the north Londoners bringing in Leno, as well as Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira.