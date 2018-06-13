Chelsea are reportedly set to go head-to-head with Juventus in the battle to land a deal for important Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic.

It been reported by Sky Italia that, as re-reported and translated by the Mirror, both the European giants are keen on signing the Montenegro international, and that the player himself is eager to seal a move away from Los Rojiblancos.

The news outlet are also stating that both the Old Lady and the Blues are keen to bolster their respective squads for next season, something that Savic will certainly help contribute to for either side should he join.

Since his move from Italian side Fiorentina in the summer of 2015, Savic has managed to make his presence known in the Spanish capital despite the quality of competition at the back for Atleti.

Despite Diego Simeone’s side possessing quality centre backs in the form of Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez, Savic has still managed to clock up a total of 59 appearances in La Liga since the start of the 2016/17 season, an impressive feat.

If both Chelsea and Juventus are both serious about signing Savic, it’ll be interesting to see which side comes out on top in the race to land the former Man City defender this summer.