Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco is reportedly desperate to stay at Los Blancos following the club’s decision to appoint Julen Lopetegui as their new manager.

Don Balon are stating that the former Malaga man is content with the club’s choice of successor for Zinedine Zidane, and that the player has faith that under Lopetegui he can hold down a place in the club’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.

The news outlet had been saying that Isco had been thinking about future with Los Blancos, and that now it would be a shock to see the midfielder leave, something that will surely be music to the ears of Real fans everywhere.

Don Balon have reported in the past that the club rate the Spaniard at around €80M, however price tags may not be necessary now the player’s seems happy at the Santiago Bernabeu due to Lopetegui’s appointment.

Since joining the club from Andalusian side Malaga in the summer of 2013, the Spanish international has definitely managed to prove his worth to the Spanish giants.

The 26-year-old has managed to clock up a total of 240 appearances for the European champions since his arrival, scoring 42 and assisting 52 in that time.

Isco has constantly been a key part in Madrid’s Champions League wins, with the midfielder often being used as a starter in the later stages to help the club get themselves over the line.

If this news is to be believed, it’ll be interesting to see what lies ahead for Isco now Lopetegui is in charge at the Bernabeu.