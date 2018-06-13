Fans are calling for former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to be appointed as the new manager of Spain following La Roja’s decision to sack Julen Lopetegui just one day before the start of the World Cup.

As per the BBC, Spain have decided to sack new Real Madrid manager Lopetegui just mere hours before the start of their World Cup campaign, a decision that is confusing to say the least.

Following this decision, a whole host of football fans have taken to social media to call for the former world and European champions to appoint Arsene Wenger as Lopetegui’s successor.

It wouldn’t be a bad shout as Wenger for next Spain manager, as the Frenchman knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level of football, as the former Gunners boss won nearly everything there was to win during his time in charge of the north London club.

Here are a few select tweets from fans calling for Wenger to be appointed as Spain’s new manager. What do you think? Do you think Wenger should be given a chance by La Roja? Let us know below.

Arsene Wenger for the Spain job, if you ask me. — Collins Banks Ajayi (@CollinsBanks88) June 13, 2018

Wenger for Spain! — Ole Aasheim (@OleAasheim) June 13, 2018

Spain should definitely do there best to get Wenger in for this World Cup now — H-Bomb (@Harry_Dubey) June 13, 2018

scenesss when Arsene Wenger becomes #Spain manager and wins the #WorldCup — Mujahid Ijaz (@muji1221) June 13, 2018

Arsene Wenger is free Spain. — ?Gooner ?????? (@astur7) June 13, 2018

Cue Arsene Wenger to take over as emergency Spain manager and lead the team to glory! — Anees Ismail (@anees2095) June 13, 2018

Wenger to take temporary charge of Spain then wins the World Cup #WengerIn — Stevie (@Stevie1683) June 13, 2018

Arsene Wenger for Spain manager??? — Theolin pillai (@PillaiTheolin) June 13, 2018