CONFIRMED: Club say they’ll discuss selling £60m star to Manchester United

Manchester United look to have been handed a major boost in their transfer pursuit of Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng.

The Germany international has been linked with the Red Devils several times in recent months as United manager Jose Mourinho searches for big-name signings in defence.

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld may be too expensive at around £70million, while moves for others such as Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane and Clement Lenglet have not worked out.

However, Boateng may be a realistic option as Bayern have confirmed they’re prepared to discuss letting the player go amid interest from United.

‘If a club comes to us and he says that he wants to join that club, then we will negotiate,’ said Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. ‘But the offer has to be important.’

It is understood that United have around £60m to spend on new defensive additions, and that the club are no longer prioritising a new left-back.

That gives Mourinho about the right amount to convince Bayern to let Boateng go, and it seems clear the 29-year-old would be a perfect fit for the Red Devils’ needs.

Despite flopping at Manchester City earlier in his career, Boateng has gone on to become a key player at Bayern and for his country, winning six Bundesliga titles, the Champions League and the World Cup among other major honours.