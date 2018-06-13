Man United emerge as surprise strong contenders to hijack £176m Real Madrid transfer that looked all agreed

Manchester United are reportedly being talked up as a ‘hot candidate’ to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Bild recently claimed the Poland international’s agent was offering the player to top clubs, including United and rivals Chelsea, but that Bayern were playing hardball over a deal and wanted around £176million for their star player.

One of the finest strikers in Europe in recent years, it’s little surprise to see top teams being linked with Lewandowski, but it had recently looked like a move to Real Madrid was on the cards.

Don Balon made the strong claim that Lewandowski had everything agreed to join Los Blancos, though suggested it was awaiting confirmation with the club’s new manager, who had not yet been appointed.

It remains to be seen if new Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has given the green light for everything to go through, or if the two clubs have managed to strike an agreement.

However, the latest from Bild, as translated by Sport Witness, is that United remain seemingly strong contenders for the 29-year-old’s signature.

United don’t have an obvious need for a new centre-forward, though many could argue Lewandowski would be a significant enough upgrade on Romelu Lukaku to make a move worthwhile.

And beating Real to such a top player would be a major statement for the Red Devils as they look to make the signings needed to close that significant gap on champions Manchester City next season.