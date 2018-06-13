Julen Lopetegui urges Real Madrid to pay €200m asking price to beat Man Utd to superstar transfer

Real Madrid’s new manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly desperate for his club to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish tactician, sacked by his national side today, has identified Mbappe as a key part of his project and a player well worth paying PSG’s asking price of €200million for.

This follows recent links with the France international and Manchester United, who could also give PSG something to think about with reported big offers.

Don Balon just recently claimed the Red Devils were keen on the 19-year-old and could either offer straight cash for the player or a swap deal with Anthony Martial thrown in.

Mbappe only joined PSG from Monaco last summer so it perhaps seems unlikely he’ll be on the move again, but Real Madrid tend to get the players they want.

Lopetegui clearly has big plans for his new side but it remains to be seen how much control he’ll immediately get over transfers.

Los Blancos love their Galactico names, but signing someone like Mbappe could hinge on player exits, as it’s a lot to spend without selling in an area where they already boast plenty of talent, even for a club of their finances.

Diario Gol suggest Madrid are planning to sell Gareth Bale, so that could help, while another report from Don Balon today suggests Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is in doubt, so Mbappe would be an ideal replacement for either of them.