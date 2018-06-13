€100m star sends message to Manchester United as transfer speculation hots up

David de Gea has sent what could be seen as a thinly-veiled warning to Manchester United amid transfer rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

The Spain international continues to be linked with Madrid after a move to the Bernabeu notably fell through a few years ago due to a late complication.

BBC Sport claimed at the time that only a problem with the paperwork prevented De Gea’s transfer from going through, and the links have continued to follow him around since then.

One recent report from Diario Gol claimed Los Blancos president Florentino Perez believed it was time to try again to lure the 27-year-old to the Spanish capital.

That report also stated De Gea was valued at around €100million and that he was also keen on the move, so United fans could find reason to be concerned by the player’s latest message regarding his future.

Although he insisted he’s happy in Manchester, the ‘keeper couldn’t avoid saying it’s important for him to be winning titles, which United failed to do last season and Real have done rather a lot of lately, with three Champions League final victories in a row.

‘I don’t think Florentino Perez has my number,’ De Gea said when asked about a move to Real Madrid by COPE, as translated by the Metro.

‘I don’t know if I’ll be the goalkeeper at Real Madrid, what I do know is that I’m very happy in Manchester.

‘What I want is to win titles, like every other player.’