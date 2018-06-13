Real Madrid are willing to fork out €35M to secure a deal to sign Sevilla and France defender Clement Lenglet, and beat Barcelona to the signing in the process.

Don Balon are reporting that Barcelona have been trying for some time now to get a deal over the line for Lenglet, and that Real are willing to cough up €35M to snatch the defender from under the grasp of the Blaugrana.

The news outlet have also reported that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has been on the lookout for a new centre-back to partner Sergio Ramos at the back for Madrid, a void Lenglet could fill if they end up moving for him.

Despite being just 22 years old, Lenglet has already managed to establish himself as a first team regular for Sevilla this season.

The Frenchman, who joined the club from AS Nancy Lorraine in January 2017, managed to clock up a total of 54 appearances in all competitions last season, as he helped Sevilla reach the quarter finals of the Champions League and the final of the Copa Del Rey.

Should Real Madrid end up beating Barcelona to the signing of Lenglet, it’ll be interesting to see who the Blaugrana turn to next in their attempts to bolster their squad for next season.