Tottenham are said to be set to make a £15M move for Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish, who is also a target for fierce London rivals Chelsea.

The Sun are reporting that the north London side are looking to make a swoop for the talented midfielder this summer, and that the Midlands side are desperate to bring in funds this month, something Spurs are looking to use to their advantage.

It’s been reported in the past by TeamTalk that Chelsea are keen on signing Grealish, so it seems like Mauricio Pochettino’s side could have some company in the race to land a deal for the Englishman.

Grealish has proved to be a pivotal part in Aston Villa’s side these past few seasons, and isn’t scared to showcase his ability for the Villains.

This season, the 22-year-old made a total of 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring three and assisting six, as he helped the club reach the Championship Play-off final, where they eventually lose to west London side Fulham 1-0.

If Spurs do manage to get Grealish for the cheap sum of £15M, it should prove to be an absolute bargain years down the line should everything go to plan for the north London side.