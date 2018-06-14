Barcelona are reportedly 100% confident that Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann will be their player next season.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants have a pre-contract agreement that they reached a few months ago with Griezmann that means he’d have to pay a huge penalty if he didn’t honour it, and that means they’re full of belief they’ll get him.

The France international is one of the best attacking players in the world and seems like he’d be a great fit at Barca, though other top clubs have also been linked with him.

Another Don Balon recently claimed Manchester United were still in for Griezmann, which makes sense given the slow start made by Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford, while just a few days ago another Don Balon piece linked Manchester City as potential contenders for his signature.

The Daily Mirror and others have stated that the 27-year-old has an £88million release clause at Atletico Madrid, which looks very decent for a player of his calibre in this market.

Barcelona seem to believe they’re still in pole position according to the latest from Don Balon, so it just remains to be seen if we hear anything from the player himself soon or a confirmation from either club.

It may be that many players participating at this summer’s World Cup will not be rushing into transfer agreements in the next few weeks, for understandable reasons.