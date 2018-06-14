After missing out on Champions League football next season having dropped out of the Premier League’s top four, Chelsea need to address weaknesses in the squad this summer.

Antonio Conte’s side were unable to impress consistently, particularly from an attacking perspective as they managed just 62 goals in 38 league games, the lowest tally of the top six sides.

In turn, adding more firepower to the squad has to be a priority this summer regardless of the January arrival of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, and speculation would suggest that is what is being targeted.

According to The Telegraph, despite being no closer to solving the managerial issues at the club with Conte still in charge for now, Anthony Martial and Robert Lewandowski are touted as transfer targets along with Nice midfielder Jean Seri.

It’s not going to be cheap for the Blues though, as Sky Sports note that Seri will command a £35m price-tag, while ESPN have suggested that Man Utd could be willing to spend up to €100m to prise Lewandowski away from Bayern Munich.

That’s not including the potential valuation of Martial, who’s agent revealed on Wednesday night that he wishes to leave Man Utd, as per Sky Sports, after a lack of progression in contract talks and failure to cement his place in the starting line-up last season.

The Chelsea hierarchy will surely wish to sort out the manager situation first, as whether it’s Conte or someone else, he’ll want input into what is needed for next season to build on their FA Cup triumph and get back into the Champions League.

Seri, Martial and Lewandowski may not fit those plans, and so time will tell if the moves come to fruition. What is clear at this point though, is that along with a need to bolster the midfield after Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley disappointed last season, at least Chelsea are seemingly looking in the right places to solve obvious flaws.