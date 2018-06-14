Full 2018-19 Arsenal fixtures as Unai Emery is handed brutal start to life in Premier League, Man City first visitors

Unai Emery will make his managerial Premier League debut against Manchester City, it was confirmed on Thursday morning when the 2018-19 Arsenal fixtures were published.
Emery, appointed as Arsene Wenger’s replacement in May, will begin life as a Premier League boss when the new season gets underway on the weekend of August 11 and 12.
However, he’s not the only man set to make his Premier League debut for the Gunners in August. Summer signing Stephan Lichtsteiner will also be looking forward to his Arsenal bow after joining from Juventus.
Emery will be hoping to deliver an improvement on last season’s sixth-place finish, with a return to the Champions League surely the main goal for the former PSG chief given the Gunners have missed out on Europe’s premier competition in back-to-back seasons.
After starting the season against City, it doesn’t get any easier for the Spanish tactician though as Arsenal take on Chelsea and West Ham United later in August as he gets an immediate taste for London derbies.
Derbies against local rivals Tottenham are scheduled for December and March as they prepare to visit the new home of their bitter foes for the first time.
Burnley will be Arsenal’s opponents on the final day of the Premier League season in May.
Fixtures are subject to change, with dates likely to be tweaked in mid-July when the first round of TV games are confirmed.
Full Arsenal fixtures 2018-19 (Premier League)
11/08/2018: Arsenal v Manchester City
18/08/2018: Chelsea v Arsenal
25/08/2018: Arsenal v West Ham United
01/09/2018: Cardiff City v Arsenal
15/09/2018: Newcastle United v Arsenal
22/09/2018: Arsenal v Everton
29/09/2018: Arsenal v Watford
06/10/2018: Fulham v Arsenal
20/10/2018: Arsenal v Leicester City
27/10/2018: Crystal Palace v Arsenal
03/11/2018: Arsenal v Liverpool
10/11/2018: Arsenal v Wolverhampton
24/11/2018: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
01/12/2018: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
04/12/2018: Manchester United v Arsenal
08/12/2018: Arsenal v Huddersfield Town
15/12/2018: Southampton v Arsenal
22/12/2018: Arsenal v Burnley
26/12/2018: Brighton v Arsenal
29/12/2018: Liverpool v Arsenal
01/01/2019: Arsenal v Fulham
12/01/2019: West Ham United v Arsenal
19/01/2019: Arsenal v Chelsea
29/01/2019: Arsenal v Cardiff City
02/02/2019: Manchester City v Arsenal
09/02/2019: Huddersfield Town v Arsenal
23/02/2019: Arsenal v Southampton
26/02/2019: Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
02/03/2019: Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
09/03/2019: Arsenal v Manchester United
16/03/2019: Wolverhampton v Arsenal
30/03/2019: Arsenal v Newcastle United
06/04/2019: Everton v Arsenal
13/04/2019: Watford v Arsenal
20/04/2019: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
27/04/2019: Leicester City v Arsenal
04/05/2019: Arsenal v Brighton
12/05/2019: Burnley v Arsenal
