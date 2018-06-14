Full 2018-19 Arsenal fixtures as Unai Emery is handed brutal start to life in Premier League, Man City first visitors

Unai Emery will make his managerial Premier League debut against Manchester City, it was confirmed on Thursday morning when the 2018-19 Arsenal fixtures were published.

Emery, appointed as Arsene Wenger’s replacement in May, will begin life as a Premier League boss when the new season gets underway on the weekend of August 11 and 12.

However, he’s not the only man set to make his Premier League debut for the Gunners in August. Summer signing Stephan Lichtsteiner will also be looking forward to his Arsenal bow after joining from Juventus.

Emery will be hoping to deliver an improvement on last season’s sixth-place finish, with a return to the Champions League surely the main goal for the former PSG chief given the Gunners have missed out on Europe’s premier competition in back-to-back seasons.

After starting the season against City, it doesn’t get any easier for the Spanish tactician though as Arsenal take on Chelsea and West Ham United later in August as he gets an immediate taste for London derbies.

Derbies against local rivals Tottenham are scheduled for December and March as they prepare to visit the new home of their bitter foes for the first time.

Burnley will be Arsenal’s opponents on the final day of the Premier League season in May.

Fixtures are subject to change, with dates likely to be tweaked in mid-July when the first round of TV games are confirmed.

Full Arsenal fixtures 2018-19 (Premier League)

11/08/2018: Arsenal v Manchester City

18/08/2018: Chelsea v Arsenal

25/08/2018: Arsenal v West Ham United

01/09/2018: Cardiff City v Arsenal

15/09/2018: Newcastle United v Arsenal

22/09/2018: Arsenal v Everton

29/09/2018: Arsenal v Watford

06/10/2018: Fulham v Arsenal

20/10/2018: Arsenal v Leicester City

27/10/2018: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

03/11/2018: Arsenal v Liverpool

10/11/2018: Arsenal v Wolverhampton

24/11/2018: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

01/12/2018: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

04/12/2018: Manchester United v Arsenal

08/12/2018: Arsenal v Huddersfield Town

15/12/2018: Southampton v Arsenal

22/12/2018: Arsenal v Burnley

26/12/2018: Brighton v Arsenal

29/12/2018: Liverpool v Arsenal

01/01/2019: Arsenal v Fulham

12/01/2019: West Ham United v Arsenal

19/01/2019: Arsenal v Chelsea

29/01/2019: Arsenal v Cardiff City

02/02/2019: Manchester City v Arsenal

09/02/2019: Huddersfield Town v Arsenal

23/02/2019: Arsenal v Southampton

26/02/2019: Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

02/03/2019: Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

09/03/2019: Arsenal v Manchester United

16/03/2019: Wolverhampton v Arsenal

30/03/2019: Arsenal v Newcastle United

06/04/2019: Everton v Arsenal

13/04/2019: Watford v Arsenal

20/04/2019: Arsenal v Crystal Palace

27/04/2019: Leicester City v Arsenal

04/05/2019: Arsenal v Brighton

12/05/2019: Burnley v Arsenal