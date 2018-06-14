Real Madrid are reportedly edging closer to securing the signing of Roma goalkeeper Alisson, a reported target for Liverpool this summer transfer window.

Los Blancos are coming off the back of a third consecutive Champions League triumph, with current goalkeeper Keylor Navas playing a key role in their recent success.

In turn, it doesn’t seem to make too much sense as to why they’d wish to spend big on another shot-stopper, but according to Mundo Deportivo, they’ve reached an agreement on personal terms with Alisson which will see him pen a six-year deal with the club.

However, a major obstacle remains between completing a deal, as it’s claimed that while they’re willing to offer €60m for the Brazilian international, Roma are demanding €80m for the 25-year-old.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck between the two parties to see Alisson feature at Real Madrid next season, or if he remains in the Italian capital for another year at least.

As per The Sun, Alisson is also a target for Liverpool, as the Reds will arguably have been forced into considering a new goalkeeper this summer after Loris Karius endured a nightmare in the Champions League final in Kiev last month.

His double blunder in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid raised fresh question marks over his ability to be a reliable No.1 for Jurgen Klopp, as despite establishing himself as first choice ahead of Simon Mignolet, his costly habit of committing errors could hold him back.

As for Alisson, he’s coming off the back of a very impressive campaign with Roma in which he kept 22 clean sheets in 49 appearances, while his technical quality and ability to play out from the back will be seen as a key element of him fitting Real Madrid’s style perfectly.

New coach Julen Lopetegui will begin preparations for next season sooner than expected after being axed by Spain on Wednesday, as per BBC Sport.