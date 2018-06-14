Liverpool submit contract offer in bid to beat Chelsea & Real Madrid to transfer of £80m-rated star

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a contract offer to the entourage of Roma goalkeeper Alisson in a bid to beat their rivals to a transfer.

This is according to Brazilian source Globo Esporte, who suggest the Reds have stolen a march on Real Madrid in the race for Alisson’s signature this summer.

Having impressed as one of the finest ‘keepers in Europe last season, it is little surprise to see Alisson attracting so much interest in recent times.

It had, however, been stated that Liverpool could cool their interest due to the Brazil international’s £80million asking price, according to a recent claim by Sky Sports.

That report also mentioned Chelsea looking at him as an option to replace Thibaut Courtois if he leaves Stamford Bridge, which Don Balon reports he is pushing to do as he wants to join Real Madrid.

This suggests something of a possible goalkeeper merry-go-round this summer, with Liverpool and Real Madrid heavily involved.

LFC will certainly hope Courtois ends up leaving for Real Madrid, ruling them out as competition, though they’d then hope to see off Chelsea to bring Alisson to Anfield.

That would be a dream scenario that would see them strengthen a position in dire need of strengthening, whilst also seeing one of their main Premier League rivals significantly weakened by losing a top ‘keeper.