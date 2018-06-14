Liverpool fans tip Mohamed Salah for the World Cup Golden Boot after watching Saudi Arabia’s defence

Liverpool fans and others are already tipping Mohamed Salah to bag himself the World Cup Golden Boot this summer after witnessing Saudi Arabia’s defending against Russia tonight.

It’s fair to say this group of players haven’t given a good account of themselves against the Russians, who enjoyed a 5-0 stroll in today’s opening fixture at Russia 2018.

In the same group as Egypt and Uruguay, one has to fear for Saudi Arabia when they come up against Salah, as well as Uruguay pair Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Given the season Salah just had for Liverpool with 44 goals in all competitions that saw him pick up the Premier League Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year, one imagines he could have a lot of joy in just a few group games.

The 25-year-old is now being talked up as a potential Golden Boot winner in Russia if he just has a good enough game against Saudi Arabia…

