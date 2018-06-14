Liverpool fans and others are already tipping Mohamed Salah to bag himself the World Cup Golden Boot this summer after witnessing Saudi Arabia’s defending against Russia tonight.

It’s fair to say this group of players haven’t given a good account of themselves against the Russians, who enjoyed a 5-0 stroll in today’s opening fixture at Russia 2018.

In the same group as Egypt and Uruguay, one has to fear for Saudi Arabia when they come up against Salah, as well as Uruguay pair Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Given the season Salah just had for Liverpool with 44 goals in all competitions that saw him pick up the Premier League Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year, one imagines he could have a lot of joy in just a few group games.

The 25-year-old is now being talked up as a potential Golden Boot winner in Russia if he just has a good enough game against Saudi Arabia…

Points taken from opening game. 1. Saudi are Shite, 2. ITV coverage still light years behind BBC, Sky and BT. 3. Russia won’t go beyond last 16. 4. If Mo Salah was fit he would win golden boot just in the Games against Saudi and the Russians #FIFA18WorldCup — Michael Fisher (@CosmicSausage77) June 14, 2018

Reckon @MoSalah could win the Golden Boot just from the match against #KSA — Paul McHugh (@baldypaul) June 14, 2018

Salah and Suarez and going to run riot against these. Easy stat padding for the golden boot. — Scott (@Shiteke) June 14, 2018

Mo Salah is gonna win the golden boot based off his game against Saudi Arabia alone — Mïke (@Michael_7_Tomo) June 14, 2018

Saudi Arabia mid-field too weak 😀 I hope Salah get a hat-trick in that game 😀 https://t.co/jPZMuSdxed — Kiet Tran ?? (@K7S_Football) June 14, 2018