Man City fixtures 2018-19 revealed as Premier League champions begin defence against Arsenal

Premier League champions Manchester City will begin the defence of their crown against Arsenal in August.

City’s fixtures for the 2018-19 season were revealed by the Premier League at 9am on Thursday morning, as Pep Guardiola will look to build on his success last season after finishing a staggering 19 points ahead of nearest rivals Man Utd.

Guardiola’s men face their first member of the Big Six in August when Arsenal provide the opposition in Unai Emery’s first game in charge of the Gunners.

Local rivals Manchester United visit the Etihad Stadium in November, while City go to Old Trafford in March.

City end the Premier League season against Brighton in May.

Before the real stuff kicks off City have some high-profile friendly games in America where they play Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in July.

City won two trophies last season and they will be hoping to start the new campaign by picking up another piece of silverware when they meet Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley a week before the Premier League begins.

Premier League fixtures are subject to change, with dates likely to be tweaked in mid-July when the first round of TV games are confirmed.

Full Manchester City fixtures 2018-19 (Premier League)

11/08/2018: Arsenal v Manchester City

18/08/2018: Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

25/08/2018: Wolverhampton v Manchester City

01/09/2018: Manchester City v Newcastle United

15/09/2018: Manchester City v Fulham

22/09/2018: Cardiff City v Manchester City

29/09/2018: Manchester City v Brighton

06/10/2018: Liverpool v Manchester City

20/10/2018: Manchester City v Burnley

27/10/2018: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

03/11/2018: Manchester City v Southampton

10/11/2018: Manchester City v Manchester United

24/11/2018: West Ham United v Manchester City

01/12/2018: Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

04/12/2018: Watford v Manchester City

08/12/2018: Chelsea v Manchester City

15/12/2018: Manchester City v Everton

22/12/2018: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

26/12/2018: Leicester City v Manchester City

29/12/2018: Southampton v Manchester City

01/01/2019: Manchester City v Liverpool

12/01/2019: Manchester City v Wolverhampton

19/01/2019: Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

30/01/2019: Newcastle United v Manchester City

02/02/2019: Manchester City v Arsenal

09/02/2019: Manchester City v Chelsea

23/02/2019: Everton v Manchester City

27/02/2019: Manchester City v West Ham United

02/03/2019: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City

09/03/2019: Manchester City v Watford

16/03/2019: Manchester United v Manchester City

30/03/2019: Fulham v Manchester City

06/04/2019: Manchester City v Cardiff City

13/04/2019: Crystal Palace v Manchester City

20/04/2019: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

27/04/2019: Burnley v Manchester City

04/05/2019: Manchester City v Leicester City

12/05/2019: Brighton v Manchester City