Man City fixtures 2018-19 revealed as Premier League champions begin defence against Arsenal

Premier League champions Manchester City will begin the defence of their crown against Arsenal in August.
City’s fixtures for the 2018-19 season were revealed by the Premier League at 9am on Thursday morning, as Pep Guardiola will look to build on his success last season after finishing a staggering 19 points ahead of nearest rivals Man Utd.
Guardiola’s men face their first member of the Big Six in August when Arsenal provide the opposition in Unai Emery’s first game in charge of the Gunners.
Local rivals Manchester United visit the Etihad Stadium in November, while City go to Old Trafford in March.
City end the Premier League season against Brighton in May.
Before the real stuff kicks off City have some high-profile friendly games in America where they play Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in July.
City won two trophies last season and they will be hoping to start the new campaign by picking up another piece of silverware when they meet Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley a week before the Premier League begins.
Premier League fixtures are subject to change, with dates likely to be tweaked in mid-July when the first round of TV games are confirmed.
Full Manchester City fixtures 2018-19 (Premier League)
11/08/2018: Arsenal v Manchester City
18/08/2018: Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
25/08/2018: Wolverhampton v Manchester City
01/09/2018: Manchester City v Newcastle United
15/09/2018: Manchester City v Fulham
22/09/2018: Cardiff City v Manchester City
29/09/2018: Manchester City v Brighton
06/10/2018: Liverpool v Manchester City
20/10/2018: Manchester City v Burnley
27/10/2018: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
03/11/2018: Manchester City v Southampton
10/11/2018: Manchester City v Manchester United
24/11/2018: West Ham United v Manchester City
01/12/2018: Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
04/12/2018: Watford v Manchester City
08/12/2018: Chelsea v Manchester City
15/12/2018: Manchester City v Everton
22/12/2018: Manchester City v Crystal Palace
26/12/2018: Leicester City v Manchester City
29/12/2018: Southampton v Manchester City
01/01/2019: Manchester City v Liverpool
12/01/2019: Manchester City v Wolverhampton
19/01/2019: Huddersfield Town v Manchester City
30/01/2019: Newcastle United v Manchester City
02/02/2019: Manchester City v Arsenal
09/02/2019: Manchester City v Chelsea
23/02/2019: Everton v Manchester City
27/02/2019: Manchester City v West Ham United
02/03/2019: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
09/03/2019: Manchester City v Watford
16/03/2019: Manchester United v Manchester City
30/03/2019: Fulham v Manchester City
06/04/2019: Manchester City v Cardiff City
13/04/2019: Crystal Palace v Manchester City
20/04/2019: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
27/04/2019: Burnley v Manchester City
04/05/2019: Manchester City v Leicester City
12/05/2019: Brighton v Manchester City
