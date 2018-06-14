Man United fixtures 2018-19 released in full by Premier League: Tough August test, derby dates revealed for Mourinho’s men

Must do better. That’s what will have been written on Manchester United’s report card after a trophy-less campaign which saw Jose Mourinho’s men finish second in the Premier League, but closer – in terms of points – to sixth-place Arsenal than champions City.
Closing that 19-point gap to neighbours City is United’s minimum expectation for the 2018-19 season, which will begin with a game against Leicester City at Old Trafford, while the Red Devils have a tough task in hosting Tottenham in just their third game.
United have wasted little time in bringing in reinforcements, with the club confirming an agreement for Fred, while Sky Sports note that they’ve also snapped up Diogo Dalot.
The Premier League fixtures were released in full on Thursday morning when United discovered that they will play Cardiff City on the final day of the season.
Games against City will be key. And they are pencilled in for November 10 and March 16 as Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will lock horns again in a potential title scrap.
Matches with Liverpool are always major events too of course given the bitter rivalry between the two old foes and they will take place at Anfield on December 15 and at Old Trafford on February 23.
But United and Liverpool will first clash before the season has even begun as their summer tours of the USA synchronise in Michigan on July 28.
Premier League fixtures are subject to change, with dates likely to be tweaked in mid-July when the first round of TV games are confirmed.
Man United fixtures 2018-19 in full (Premier League)
11/08/2018: Manchester United v Leicester City
18/08/2018: Brighton v Manchester United
25/08/2018: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
01/09/2018: Burnley v Manchester United
15/09/2018: Watford v Manchester United
22/09/2018: Manchester United v Wolverhampton
29/09/2018: West Ham United v Manchester United
06/10/2018: Manchester United v Newcastle United
20/10/2018: Chelsea v Manchester United
27/10/2018: Manchester United v Everton
03/11/2018: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
10/11/2018: Manchester City v Manchester United
24/11/2018: Manchester United v Crystal Palace
01/12/2018: Southampton v Manchester United
04/12/2018: Manchester United v Arsenal
08/12/2018: Manchester United v Fulham
15/12/2018: Liverpool v Manchester United
22/12/2018: Cardiff City v Manchester United
26/12/2018: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town
29/12/2018: Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
01/01/2019: Newcastle United v Manchester United
12/01/2019: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
19/01/2019: Manchester United v Brighton
29/01/2019: Manchester United v Burnley
02/02/2019: Leicester City v Manchester United
09/02/2019: Fulham v Manchester United
23/02/2019: Manchester United v Liverpool
26/02/2019: Crystal Palace v Manchester United
02/03/2019: Manchester United v Southampton
09/03/2019: Arsenal v Manchester United
16/03/2019: Manchester United v Manchester City
30/03/2019: Manchester United v Watford
06/04/2019: Wolverhampton v Manchester United
13/04/2019: Manchester United v West Ham United
20/04/2019: Everton v Manchester United
27/04/2019: Manchester United v Chelsea
04/05/2019: Huddersfield Town v Manchester United
12/05/2019: Manchester United v Cardiff City
