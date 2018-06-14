Premier League side ready to pounce if Manchester United seal £55million transfer

Manchester United’s summer transfer window business is reportedly being monitored by West Ham as they show an interest in Chris Smalling.

The 28-year-old could end up being replaced at Old Trafford this summer after an unconvincing season for United, who have been linked with a number of potential defensive additions this summer.

According to the Metro, West Ham are keeping an eye on United’s movements as they’d be prepared to swoop in for Smalling if the Red Devils brought in another defender.

The report mentions United’s possible pursuit of £55million-rated Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld, who would undoubtedly represent a significant upgrade at the back.

United have also been linked with Sevilla starlet Clement Lenglet in that position by L’Equipe, so there could be a chance for the Hammers to pounce for Smalling.

The England international may not be up to the required standard for United, but could certainly do a job for Manuel Pellegrini’s side as they look to improve on last season’s somewhat disappointing 13th place finish.