Jose Mourinho inadvertently explains why Cristiano Ronaldo would struggle at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes Cristiano Ronaldo faces a different challenge playing for Portugal than for Real Madrid.

The Red Devils boss, who is working as a pundit at this summer’s World Cup in Russia, explained that Ronaldo lacks the kind of service from midfield that he gets at Real, as quoted by BBC journalist Simon Stone on Twitter.

Los Blancos have world class creative talent in Luka Modric and Toni Kroos behind Ronaldo, with the Portuguese national team lacking anything close to that kind of ability.

Still, this didn’t stop Portugal winning Euro 2016 two years ago, with Ronaldo clearly still capable of scoring without necessarily getting the best service.

And yet, this could be a little warning for United fans to consider as their club are linked with a move for the 33-year-old forward this summer.

Jose: "One thing is Ronaldo for Portugal. Another is Ronaldo with Real Madrid. We don't have a Modric or a Kroos." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 14, 2018

Don Balon have reported that Ronaldo wants a move back to Old Trafford, though it’s not clear how much the interest is mutual.

If this Mourinho quote is anything to go by, one imagines Ronaldo would struggle for United as well, with none of their current midfielders up to Modric or Kroos’ level either.

Paul Pogba has struggled in his second stint with the club so far, and United could definitely do with a small, skilful ball-player like those on the books at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo thrived off having creative talents like Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes in the United team in his first spell with the club, but perhaps fans shouldn’t expect miracles of him if he is to return this summer.