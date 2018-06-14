Manchester United transfer target gives indication over where he wants to go next

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng reportedly wants a transfer to La Liga this summer amid rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The Red Devils are among the Germany international’s admirers as he looks for a change of scene this summer, but his preference is to move to Spain, according to Kicker, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

MORE: Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Manchester United transfer target after watching him in action

Boateng could have been a superb signing for United, but it now looks as though it would be a tricky deal to pull off as he most likely heads for one of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid if any of them are interested in him.

A player of Boateng’s quality and standing in the game surely wouldn’t accept anything less than one of Spain’s big three, so if Bild’s report is accurate it’s probably one of those three clubs he has his eye on.

United will have to look elsewhere for defensive signings, with the club seemingly struggling to get the players they want in.

The Evening Standard claim they’re confident they can strike a deal for Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld, though the report also states talks have stalled.

L’Equipe, meanwhile, have also linked United with an interest in Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet, though Boateng would surely have been superior to either of those.