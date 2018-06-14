Fee agreed: £80m Manchester United target ON BRINK of completing transfer

Former Juventus chief Luciano Moggi has revealed Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is close to finalising a transfer to Juventus in a huge blow to Manchester United.

The Serbia international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils for around £80million for some time now, but it looks as though he’s set to stay in Italy.

Milinkovic-Savic’s form in recent times has quickly seen him become regarded as one of the best players in the world in his position, and big clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with him this summer.

However, Moggi believes a fee has been agreed with Juventus and that Turin will be his destination.

Discussing Juve’s transfer plans for Joao Cancelo, Moggi said: “For Cancelo the situation is this: he wants Juve and Juve wants him.”

“The operation will go like that for Milinkovic-Savic. The fee with Lazio is already set, he will also go to Juventus.”

United are close to finalising the transfer of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk but could certainly do with one more big-name signing in midfield.

The likes of Toni Kroos, Marco Verratti, Ivan Rakitic and Jorginho have also been linked with United this summer.