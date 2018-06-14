Manchester United set terms to sell big name as Chelsea, Arsenal & Tottenham circle for transfer

Manchester United have reportedly set out the terms on which they’d consider selling Anthony Martial this summer as their Premier League rivals show interest in a transfer.

The France international has not had the best of times at Old Trafford of late and it looks like United are having to consider how they can make the best of the situation if he does move on.

According to the Metro, this means the Red Devils will insist on a first-refusal clause, only let Martial go if he submits a transfer request, and will only allow him to move to a foreign club, with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain mentioned as suitors.

The Metro also mentions Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham as possibly being interested, though it seems they are unlikely to land the 22-year-old due to United not wanting to sell to another English club.

This is a blow not only to those teams mentioned, but to neutrals in general as it would be great to see a talent like Martial continue his career on these shores.

However, it is unsurprising that talk goes on about his future and that his agent Philippe Lamboley told RMC his client wants out of the club.

Don Balon have linked United with an interest in Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, who’d be an ideal replacement on that left-hand side.