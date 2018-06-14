Aleksandr Golovin produced an outstanding performance for World Cup 2018 hosts Russia as they dismantled Group A opponents Saudi Arabia 5-0 and Manchester Utd were certainly impressed.

Golovin currently plays for CSKA Moscow in his homeland but impressed earlier today by producing a goal and two assists in Russia’s opening game.

READ MORE: Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer so far, including Fred to Manchester United, Fabinho to Liverpool and Stephan Lichtsteiner to Arsenal

His effort included a deft stoppage time free-kick which dipped and served into the bottom corner, leaving Saudi Arabia ‘keeper Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Mayouf helpless.

According to The Sun, the diminutive playmaker has attracted the attention of Jose Mourinho, with the Man Utd boss said to have gone to take a look

After impressing for CSKA Moscow this past season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, it’s little wonder why United fans are keen for him to join.

And with Anthony Martial’s future uncertain, Golovin could add some creativity to United’s midfield after they finished 15 points behind rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

Aleksandr Golovin’s #WorldCup game by numbers vs. #KSA 66 touches

25 passes completed

5 chances created

4 tackles

3 interceptions

2 assists

1 goal Not the worst start. pic.twitter.com/QS2mHKIHHJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 14, 2018

Here’s what United fans have been saying about the schemer:

Golovin man… Yes, I’ve just watched him play for 45 minutes but I can tell he’s better than Pogba — skinny legend loris ???? (@firmihoe) June 14, 2018

I’m here to check if Golovin have been linked to Man Utd ????? — ??o??? ? (@Stanlywaxy) June 14, 2018

Man Utd will bid 50m for Golovin now watch #WorldCup — Aarön (@AaronCFC14) June 14, 2018

Martial fanboys out here crying for him but fact is he is no where near #Golovin #mufc — Rahiim Mo (@Raheem_rahiim) June 14, 2018

Golovin again what a cross @DrawtyDevil Martial could never do that — Brandon A Didier (@UnitedBoss101) June 14, 2018

Golovin. Two assists, one free-kick goal. Not a bad Martial replacement. #worldcup — Ikmal Arif Septiawan (@ikmal7989) June 14, 2018