‘Better than Pogba’ – Man Utd urged to sign classy midfielder after World Cup heroics

Aleksandr Golovin produced an outstanding performance for World Cup 2018 hosts Russia as they dismantled Group A opponents Saudi Arabia 5-0 and Manchester Utd were certainly impressed.

Golovin currently plays for CSKA Moscow in his homeland but impressed earlier today by producing a goal and two assists in Russia’s opening game.

His effort included a deft stoppage time free-kick which dipped and served into the bottom corner, leaving Saudi Arabia ‘keeper Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Mayouf helpless.

According to The Sun, the diminutive playmaker has attracted the attention of Jose Mourinho, with the Man Utd boss said to have gone to take a look

After impressing for CSKA Moscow this past season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, it’s little wonder why United fans are keen for him to join.

And with Anthony Martial’s future uncertain, Golovin could add some creativity to United’s midfield after they finished 15 points behind rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

Aleksandr Golovin
Aleksandr Golovin impressed for Russia against Saudi Arabia

Here’s what United fans have been saying about the schemer:

